Lava Z2 Max Launches At Rs 7,799; Know The Specifications And Features Of The Phone

Lava Z Max has released in India after the company launched a series of phones earlier this year. The latest phone will have a 7 inch display and has a 6,000 mAh battery. Lava mobiles are gaining popularity among people and many netizens have kept their eyes on the upcoming smartphones in May by Lava. Here are more details about the Lava Z2 Max, including its price, specifications and features, read on to know.

LAVA Z2 Max Price:

The Lava Z2 Max is priced at Rs 8,499. However, Flipkart India is running a discount on the phone. Lava Z2 Max is priced at Rs 7,799 and there is 1 year warranty on the handset and a 6 months’ warranty on accessories. The phone is available in a stroked blue colour and a stroked cyan colour option.

Features of LAVA Z 2 Max

Lava Z2 Max is powered by a MediaTek SoC and supports 4G VoLTE support. The phone is powered Android 10. (Go edition) and has a battery of 6,000 mAh. Moreover, the phone comes with a dual read camera setup and also has a notch for the selfie camera.

The phone has a dual SIM (Nano) set up and has a Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone has a 7 inch HD + (720 x 1640 pixels) display with 258 ppi pixel density. Moreover, it has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio SoC with 2GB of DDR4X RAM and 32GB of storage. The phone supports the expansion of storage and can be expanded using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

Lava Z2 Max has a dual rear camera system with a 13-megapixel, which is the main sensor with an f/1.85 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for images and videos. An 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens is located in a notch on the front.

The phone has Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. An accelerometer, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor are among the sensors aboard.

According to Lava, the Z2 Max is powered by a 6,000mAh battery that can be charged in 3 hours and 47 minutes. It can play YouTube videos for 9 hours and 8 minutes at maximum brightness and volume. The phone weighs 216 grammes and measures 174.7x78.6x9.05mm.

IMAGE: LAVA MOBILE INSTAGRAM