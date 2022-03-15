Lava Z3 with MediaTek processor launched in India: Check specifications and price here

Lava has launched yet another entry-level smartphone in India. Called the Lava Z3, the smartphone has a large IPS display, a decent battery and a dual rear-camera setup.

The launch comes days after the company released Lava X2, a mid-range smartphone that runs on a MediaTek processor. That said, here are the specifications of the new Lava Z3 and details about its price.

Lava Z3 specifications

Out of the box, the Lava Z3 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with 263 pixels per inch. It is built on a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone features a MediaTek Helio A20 chipset (an octa-core processor) accompanied by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the memory on the smartphone can be expanded up to 512 GB with the help of a memory card.

The rear panel of the smartphone houses a dual-camera setup along with an LED flash. While the primary camera on the Lava Z3 is an 8MP shooter, the company does not specify the resolution of the secondary camera. On the front, the smartphone has a 5MP selfie shooter with a screen flash. Both the cameras support 1080p video recording and have other features such as Beauty Mode, HDR mode, NIght mode and portrait mode.

Along with dual-SIM 4G connectivity, the Lava Z3 runs on Android 11 out of the box. Apart from this, there is a 5,000 mAh battery on the device that charges via a Type-C port. There is a charger included in the box as well. There is a fingerprint scanner on the smartphone as well, which lies in the centre of the back panel. As far as the Lava Z3 price is concerned, it is available on Amazon for Rs. 7,499 for the 3/32GB model. It comes in two colours - stripped cyan and stripped blue.

Lava has also launched a pair of truly wireless earbuds called the Lana Probuds 21, which are available on Amazon as well. The earphones have up to nine hours of battery life, which can be extended via the charging case to 45 hours in total. They are available in two colours - black and white. Stay tuned for more technology news.