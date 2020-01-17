Lava Z71 Is An Entry-level Phone With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,200mAh Battery 

Home grown brand Lava has launched a new entry-level phone called the Lava Z71 in India at a price of Rs 6,299. The Lava Z71 boasts of a modern waterdrop-style display design, dual rear cameras, Android Pie software and a 3,200mAh battery powering the whole thing. The phone in question is already available for buying from online retail website Flipkart in two colour options, Ruby Red and Steel Blue.

Speaking of specs, the Lave Z71 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ or 720p+ display with a waterdrop-style notch on the front. There’s a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner onboard the Lava Z71 for biometric authentication. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which is further expandable by up to 256GB via a micro-SD card. The dual SIM phone runs Android 9 Pie-based StarOS 5.1 which is Lava’s custom skin.

Get ready to unlock all answers instantly, just with a key. Coming soon. Watch this space for more.#AKeyToAllAnswers #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/NoTwWW1SYg — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) January 14, 2020

On to the cameras, the Lava Z71 comes with dual rear cameras. There’s a 13MP main camera and another 2MP camera. On the front, the Lava Z71 comes with a 5MP camera. The Lava Z71 is further backed by a 3,200mAh battery.

Domestic players like Lava have gone non-existent lately. Even though Lava continues to launch devices from time to time, Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Realme have grabbed on to India’s market share firmly on the back of better specs at increasingly aggressive pricing. Brands like Lava have simply failed to match brands like Xiaomi on specs and feature set, as well as, in terms of affordability.

Lava came up with a unique “TV Lao, Phone Le Jao” offer last year to generate some new hype – by doing something different. As part of the offer, Lava encouraged customers to exchange their (preferably old) TVs for a brand-new Lava Z62 – a phone that cost Rs 6,060. Lava was probably looking to draw some attention through the scheme. And turning that attention into sales.

