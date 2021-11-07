Leaked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Images Reveal S Pen Support, Flat-back Design

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra images have recently leaked online. The photographs appear to be live images of the smartphone, which might include S Pen support. Similar to other Galaxy S series and Note series devices, the Galaxy S22 Ultra seems to have a curved display. Live images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra reveal a radical design change for the rear camera panel. Samsung might ditch the huge camera bump customers have seen in the Galaxy S21 series and go for a flat-back design.

Previously, it was reported that Samsung might do away with curved screens and focus on flat-screen smartphones. As it appears in the photograph that has surfaced online, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra does not come with an aggressively curved display. The curvature might be on par with Galaxy Note 10 Plus, but not as much on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. In addition, the upcoming S series device resembles the Note series quite closely.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra images surface online, revealing a flat-back design

The images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have been leaked by FrontPageTech.com. The images are in line with other renders of the smartphone that have surfaced in recent times. From the front, the smartphone seems to have the design language of a Note series smartphone from Samsung. As mentioned earlier, the front panel is slightly bent at the edges, along with a centrally located hole-punch camera. A chin can also be seen at the bottom of the device. However, the front panel is not the major highlight of the device.

The rear panel of the smartphone has been redesigned by Samsung for the upcoming flagship smartphone. The Galaxy S22 Ultra does not have a huge camera bump that ran across all the camera modules and merged into the side panel in previous smartphones. Instead, the cameras are rooted inside the back panel, with separate bumps coming out of the panel for each camera lens. The being said, the smartphone has a rather boxy appearance with nearly straight edges and minimal roundness on the edges of the display. In addition, the S series smartphone might have dedicated space for an S Pen, which use to be the signature feature of Galaxy Note devices.

The smartphone is also reported to have a better camera system with a 108MP primary camera. The camera configuration of the smartphone is reported to be 108MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, 10MP periscope for 10x telephoto. However, Samsung has confirmed the renders of the smartphone neither released an official image or teaser. Hence, the information shall be taken with a pinch of salt.

IMAGE: FRONTPAGETECH.COM