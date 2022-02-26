Lenovo announces Legion Y90 smartphone and Y700 tablet: Check specifications here

Lenovo has revealed the specifications of its upcoming gaming smartphone and tablet on the Chinese micro-blogging platform, Weibo. Both these devices will be launched at the Mobile World Congress event that will be held on February 28, 2022.

While the smartphone runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the tablet runs on Snapdragon 870. Continue reading to know more details about the new Lenovo devices.

Lenovo Legion Y90 specifications

The Lenovo Legion Y90 will come with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display along with 2,460 x 1,080 pixels. While the display has a peak brightness of 1300 nits, it has a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. Inside, the gaming smartphone is powered by none other than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which comes with Adreno 730 GPU. The processor is accompanied by up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Lenovo Legion Y90 has a total of three cameras. The back panel of the smartphone features two sensors, one of which is a 64MP sensor and the other is a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. The front panel of the smartphone has a 16MP selfie shooter. Apart from this, the smartphone also has a 5,600 mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging, which is the same charging speed that Motorola Edge 30 Pro supports.

Lenovo Legion Y700 specifications

The gaming tablet by Lenovo will come with an 8.8-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the display has a peak brightness of 500 nits, it also supports HDR10 content and DC Dimming technology. The tablet will be powered with the Snapdragon 870 chipset which will be accompanied by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the rear panel, the tablet will feature a 13MP primary camera and the front panel will feature an 8MP shooter.

The Lenovo Legion Y700 will come with Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth v5.1, Type-C charging port to power the 6,550 battery with a 45W charging rate and support microSD card as well. The price and availability of both the Lenovo Legion Y90 and Lenovo Legion Y700 will be announced at the MWC 2022. Stay tuned for more updates on the devices and other tech news.