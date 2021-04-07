Lenovo Legion 2 Pro To Launch On April 8: Know Specifications, Price & More

Lenovo is back, and this time with a new gaming smartphone called the Legion 2 Pro smartphone. This latest addition to the Legion series boasts various exciting features such as active cooling, a 44 MP pop-up selfie camera and more. The smartphone also consists of a 6.92-inch Samsung display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, 5,500 mAh battery with support for 90 W fast charging, liquid cooling for more effectiveness and more. So, if you have been wondering about Lenovo Legion 2 Pro release date, specifications, price and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro specification (rumoured)

RAM - 12 GB RAM & 16 GB

Internal Memory - 128 GB, 256 GB & 512 GB

Processor - Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

Operating System - Android 11, Legion OS

Rear Camera - Dual Rear camera setup; 64 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.32", 1.0µm, PDAF 16 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide)

Front Camera - Motorized pop-up 44 MP

Battery - Li-Po 5500 mAh, non-removable

Charging - Fast charging 90W

Charging cable - Type-C charging

Screen Size - 6.92 inches, 113.7 cm2 AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+ Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Resolution - 1080 x 2460 pixels

PPI Density - 388 PPI Density

Refresh Rate - 90 Hz refresh rate

SIM Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Colours - Black; other colours

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Launch Date

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro launch has been announced officially via the Weibo promotion page. However, the smartphone is only going to hit the Chinese markets on April 8, 2021, and there is no news about the India launch yet. The phone may come out with a launch sale backed up with some cool bank discounts and EMI options (Easy monthly instalments).

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Price

With a Dual Rear Camera Setup, a 5500mAh battery and an Android 11-based Legion operating system, the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is going to blow up the market. The gaming smartphone brand has not yet revealed any information about the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro phone but it is expected to come with three storage variants 128GB + 12GB RAM, 256GB + 12GB RAM and 512GB + 16GB RAM.

Image ~ Lenovo/ Weibo