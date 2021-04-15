Lenovo Legion Duel 2: Price In India And Specifications Of Lenovo's Next-Gen Gaming Phone

The Lenovo Legion series of the phone is one of the most popular devices among gaming enthusiasts. When the first Lenovo legion came out, it was one of the best and most powerful mobile gaming devices. Now, Lenovo has recently launched the Lenovo Legion Duel 2, their latest Android offering in the smartphone gaming market. Let's take a look at the specifications and Lenovo Legion Duel 2 price in India.

Lenovo Legion 2 Specifications

The Lenovo Legion 2 is a beast of a device compared to most other new Android phones, except for a couple of flagship devices. The Legion Phone 2 sports some high-end specifications. The phone has a ton of features customised towards the gaming audience such as dual cooling fans, ultrasonic shoulder triggers, a side-mounted charging port, a pop-up camera etc. This Lenovo gaming phone runs on ZUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The phone has a massive 6.92 inch Full HD Plus Samsung AMOLED Display. The screen has a resolution of 1080x2460 pixels with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has an amazing 1300 nits max brightness and HDR10+ with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Source: Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion 2 comes with the latest and most powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC and Andreno GPU 660 with up to 18 GB of Ram and 512 GB of ultra-fast UFS 3.1 storage. The phone has processing power on par with most mid-range laptop computers. As for the cameras, the Lenovo Legion Duel 2 has a dual rear camera with a main 64 MP l OmniVision OV64A image sensor with an f/1.9 lens and an ultrawide 16 MP camera. As for the front camera, the Legion 2 has a 44 MP Samsung sensor, which is a pop-up camera. The reason the front camera has been made a pop-up camera is to allow dedicated players to live stream their games. The phone is available in Black and Gold colours.

Lenovo Legion Duel 2 Price in India

Mobile gaming has become a big market in India and youngsters often look for gaming-friendly phones when they set out to purchase a new smartphone. Lenovo has not released an official price for the device in India. However, the company has released a price for Legion 2 in Europe. The base model of Legion 2 with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage will cost EUR 799 (about Rs. 71,000) whereas the higher-end model with the 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage will cost EUR 999 (about Rs. 88,000). The phone is set to go on sale in May, as per GSM Arena. Stay tuned for more updates on Lenovo Legion 2 and upcoming Android devices.

Image Source: Lenovo Website