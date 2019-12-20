LG G8X ThinQ With One-of-its-kind Detachable Dual Screen Launched In India 

LG is finally bringing the LG G8X ThinQ with its one-of-its-kind detachable dual screen to India. The LG G8X ThinQ has been launched in India at a price of Rs 49,999. The phone plus its dual screen accessory come as a package deal and will be available for buying from across retail outlets from December 21.

The LG G8X ThinQ is a rehashed variant of the LG G8, the phone with Hand ID and Air Motion gestures. The LG G8X ThinQ drops both these gimmicks and tries to do something else entirely. With its Dual Screen 2.0 accessory, it will be possible to transform the LG G8X ThinQ into a makeshift foldable.

The Dual Screen folio case for the LG G8X ThinQ adds a second 6.4-inch OLED screen to it (with the same style and resolution). There’s one more 2.1-inch monochrome OLED display at the back. So, technically, the screen count becomes three when you snap on the Dual Screen folio through USB C.

LG G8X ThinQ specs and features

Rest of the LG G8X ThinQ is familiar, although this one comes with an all-new waterdrop-style notched display – and minus the front ToF setup seen in the LG G8. The LG G8X ThinQ has a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 1080p+ resolution and in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is also expandable. The software inside is LG’s UX 9.0 which is based on Android 9 Pie. There’s a 4,000mAh battery powering the whole thing.

On to the cameras, the LG G8X ThinQ has a dual rear camera system consisting of one 12MP main sensor with OIS and another 13MP ultra-wide camera with 136-degree field of view. On the front, the LG G8X ThinQ has a 32MP camera.

Speaking of design, the LF G8X ThinQ has a glass and metal body – with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on the front as well as on the back. The LG G8X ThinQ is also IP68 and MIL-STD 810G-certified for water, dust and resistance to harsh environmental conditions. The LG G8X ThinQ further comes with dual stereo speakers and LG’s signature quad DAC is sticking around as well.

