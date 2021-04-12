LG Wing Massive Price Drop To Rs. 29,990 For A Limited Flipkart Offer: Check The Details

From iPhone 12 to the latest LG Wing, the e-commerce giant Flipkart's latest deals are mostly around luxury brands that usually cater to a certain section of buyers only. But Flipkart has enabled these products to be available at a marginally low cost for a limited time period. Here's a look into the once-in-a-lifetime LG Wing Flipkart deal.

LG Wing Flipkart Offer

For those who aren't aware, LG recently announced that it's shutting down its smartphone business. But they have promised to provide three years of software updates for existing users. Following this announcement, their smartphones are being sold at unbelievably low pricing with Flipkart offering the biggest takeaway. Reportedly, LG is going to continue selling the products until their inventory lasts with a tentative plan of shutting down by the end of July 2021.

LG Wing Price in India on Flipkart

Image Credit: Screenshot from Flipkart

Flipkart customers may be witnessing one of the biggest company sales at the moment with a price cut of Rs.40,000. LG Wing price in India was originally Rs. 69,990 back when it launched in 2020. At the moment, the gadget is being sold at Rs. 29,990. Please note that this offer goes tomorrow, April 13 and lasts till April 15 only. Buyers are advised to hurry up before it gets sold out as the iPhone did in the first few hours. Those who are interested in exchanging their old phones for LG Wing can avail a further discount with up to Rs.16,500 off. Axis Bank customers have the opportunity of 5% unlimited cashback as a part of Flipkart's bank offers.

LG Wing Specs

With a display of 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) P-OLED FullVision that can be rotated 90 degrees to reveal a secondary display of 3.9 inches, LG never fails to impress. The Android phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset along with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. LG Wing comes with a triple camera system with 64MP, 13MP and 12MP lens that allows a 120-degree view. Furthermore, the phone boasts a 32MP front-facing camera and a 4,000mAh battery. LG Wing launch date in India was not too long ago as the smartphone dropped in September last year.

Image Source: LG Website