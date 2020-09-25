LG Wing Receives A Teardown Of Its Swivel Mechanism; Read Details

The latest upcoming smartphone from LG Electronics forms a perfect symmetrical T letter shape when opened. This specific design was recently brought under a teardown, as to how this dual display smartphone mechanism actually works. LG also used a type of lubricated plastic to ensure that the swivel motion works smoothly. Dirt and sand are also prevented from getting between the two halves of the display as they are concave in design. This also prevents the secondary display from getting damaged from dirt or sand.

LG Wing Teardown

The LG Wing's swivel mechanism has also been tested by the company and they say that it will survive 200,000 cycles at the minimum. In this mechanism, an O-shaped hinge is used which allows a ribbon cable to go through the middle and to give power access for the main display. One of the springs helps the top half to rotate 90 degrees when it is opened. The second spring assists in closing the wing.

A hole is cut right into the PCB and the mainframe of this smartphone and a flexible ribbon cable going through it which helps the main display to function and to twist. A small hydraulic is used in the form of a damper which helps in the shock-absorption when the phone is flipped open.

The actual hinge mechanism consists of a pair of riveted plates, held together by two springs: one to hold the phone open and the other to hold it closed. There are also two sliding tracks, which JerryRigEverything notes works almost like a door chain lock to keep everything in place when sliding the phone open and closed. LG announced that its upcoming dual-screen smartphone LG Wing release date is set for October in South Korea and the LG Wing price will be 1,098,900 won which is $940.

LG Wing Specs

The LG Wing is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G support. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 4000mAh battery with fast charging, and Android 10 operating system. At the back of the smartphone, there is a 64-megapixel main camera with 13-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. There is also a pop-up mechanism for the 32-megapixel selfie camera on the LG Wing.

Promo Image Credits: LG Electronics