Major iPhone 14 lineup change hinted by image of case moulds uploaded by tipster

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series this year, but with some changes to the lineup, In the past, there have been several reports that suggest that Apple will discontinue the 'Mini' model. Additionally, there have also been reports about Apple planning to launch a new non-PRo iPhone model with a larger screen. And now, an image of the iPhone 14 case moulds also suggests the same.

A Weibo user has shared an image that shows the aluminium moulds of four iPhone 14 models. While the purpose of the moulds is not specified by the source, such moulds are often used by third-party case manufacturers for producing different types of covers and protective cases. As far as the design of upcoming iPhone 14 models is concerned, the moulds do not reveal anything significant.

iPhone 14 case mouldings reveal a new iPhone model

However, the aluminium moulds do suggest another major change in the lineup. From what it looks like, There are a total of four moulds in the image - two for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 models and two for 6.7-inch iPhone 14 models. From what it looks like, Apple has made up its mind to discontinue the iPhone 'Mini' model, which makes sense as the model has reportedly performed poorly in the international market.

Image: Weibo

While the handwritten labels of the mould suggest that Apple will replace the Mini model with a 6.1-inch basic iPhone 14, manufacture two iPhone 14 Pro models - one with a 6.1-inch display and the other with a 6.7-inch display and a new, relatively affordable iPhone 14 non-Pro model with a 6.7-inch display. Interestingly, the new iPhone 14 with a larger display is seen to have a similar camera placement as the regular iPhone 14, the diagonal placement layout that was launched with iPhone 13.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming iPhone 14 could use satellite connectivity technology. This way, in areas where there is no cellular reception, iPhones could be able to use satellite communication to send and receive short messages. The feature can be used in case of an emergency. Additionally, since the iPhone 14 is believed to feature satellite connectivity, there is a good chance that it could allow users to communicate without cellular reception as well.