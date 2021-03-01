'Makes It Easy For Me': Bill Gates Reveals Why He Prefers Android Over IPhone

Bill Gates on Wednesday revealed he prefers Android over iOS, particularly because of the pre-installed Microsoft apps that come on Android devices. The Microsoft co-founder, while talking to journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin on invite-only app Clubhouse, said though he has used Apple phones in the past, he now prefers Android devices. Gates said that he always carries an Android phone around so he could track all the new things happening on the operating system.

Read: Bill Gates Says He Is Not A 'Mars Person', Praises Elon Musk For Making Electric Cars

"Some of the Android manufacturers pre-install Microsoft software in a way that makes it easy for me. They're more flexible about how the software connects up with the operating system. So that's what I ended up getting used to. You know, a lot of my friends have iPhones, so there's no purity,'' Gates told Sorkin while chatting about his new book 'How to Avoid a Climate Disaster'.

Read: Bill Gates Predicts Upcoming Disasters, Warns That Millions Face Threats

Bill Gates had once famously admitted how Android beat Windows to become the Windows of the smartphone world. Android killed Microsoft's effort to enter the smartphone business with an operating platform to counter iOS. Bill Gates held himself responsible for the mistake that resulted in Android becoming the go-to alternate choice for iOS.

Read: Bill Gates' Gates Foundation Pledges Additional $250 Million For Battle Against COVID-19

How the question arose?

The question of Android vs iPhone popped up because Bill Gates was chatting with Sorkin on the Clubhouse app, which forced people to ask whether the Microsoft co-founder has switched to Apple. The Clubhouse app that Bill Gates used to chat only supports iOS devices as of now. The Clubhouse is currently not available for Android users.

Read: Bill Gates Warns Next 4-6 Months Could Be Worst Of Pandemic Despite Vaccine Progress

