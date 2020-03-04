Mi A3 Android 10 Upgrades Paused Due To Multiple Errors Reports

The much-awaited Android 10 update for Mi A3 has finally arrived after a long delay. Xiaomi had been planning to drop the update for a long time. However, the distribution of the updates to A3 has been stopped due to numerous reports of buggy functionality filed by the users.

Xiaomi India stops Mi A3 Android 10 upgrades

Xiaomi had promised Android 10 upgrades for Mi A3 in mid-February. But, the coronavirus outbreak has affected the Chinese smartphone company's delivery time by delaying it for almost 4 weeks.

The mobile selling organisation started distributing updates but due to the bug problems, it had to stop it suddenly. The Mi A3 smartphones are a part of Google’s Android One programme which aims to extend a stock encounter together with frequent OS upgrades.

According to the reports, Xiaomi has not yet supported the news of it withdrawing the Android updates but it has clearly stated that the problems will be sorted out soon.

Xiaomi India’s brand lead for Mi, Sumit Sonal, also had tweeted saying that the Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 upgrade got delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. In an official statement, Sonal said, “In Xiaomi, business is critical but the value of human life is the topmost priority. We’re working getting the last certificate on the upgrade and will communicate the rollout plan very soon."

Over the past few days a lot of you have reached out to us regarding the pending Android 10 update on Mi A3. The update was scheduled for mid February but it has been delayed due to the extended shutdown due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. (1/2) — Sumit Sonal (@sumitsonal) February 26, 2020

At Xiaomi, business is critical but the value of human life is the topmost priority. We are working towards getting the final certification on the update and will communicate the rollout plan very soon.

I thank each one of you for your patience and continued support.(2/2) — Sumit Sonal (@sumitsonal) February 26, 2020

The latest Android 10 upgrade offers its users better experience by providing attributes like system-wide dark motif and battery optimisation. However, the company had to stop the rollout of its Mi A3 Android 10 update because the upgrade showcased 'multiple mistakes.' This has saddened many Indian users as they were keenly waiting for it

Xiaomi India cited many customers' mail on their customer care e-mail. The mails unveiled the problems faced by the users because of the Mi A3 Android 10 upgrade. Some of the issues that annoyed the owners of the smartphone include low functioning of fingerprint scanners and the mic, font size mistakes, and several other bugs.

Other smartphones selling giants like Nokia, that also has Android One programme on its phone like Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus, have already provided the users with Android 10 upgrades in January. Mi A3, which was launched in India, is amongst the most recent launches in Mi A-series. The users are hoping that the bugs are fixed soon and they could enjoy the latest features of the newest Android upgrades.

