Micromax In 2 might be in works: Check tipped price and specifications here

Micromax might be working on a new smartphone called Micromax In 2. The company has recently refreshed its product portfolio with smartphones that are relevant in the current times. Recently, the Indian smartphone company launched a smartphone called Micromax In Note 2, which is priced at Rs. 13,490 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Keep reading to know more about the tipped Micromax smartphone.

According to the Indian tipster Ishant Raj, the price of Micromax In 2 will be between Rs. 10,000-11,000. The price suggests that Micromax is working on an entry-level smartphone that will compete with the likes of Realme and Xiaomi in the segment. There are a few Samsung models as well. It will be interesting to see how the company promotes and markets the smartphone once it is announced.

Micromax In 2 specifications (rumoured)

The rumoured Micromax In 2 is understood to feature a large 6.45-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. For the tipped price, the smartphone is also said to feature a 90Hz refresh rate, which could be its unique selling point. Further, the device could feature the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. Additionally, the smartphone could run on Android 11 and feature a polycarbonate back. For clicking pictures, the smartphone may feature a 48MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera.

Then there is an 8MP camera on the front panel. To power the device, there could be a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W charging. That is all the information leaked about the Micromax In 2, along with its price that has been mentioned above. It is important to note that the company itself has not confirmed the smartphone or any of its the tipped specifications. Nevertheless, it could be announced in near future.

Micromax IN Note 2 Specifications

For instance, the Micromax IN Note 2 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. There is a centrally located hole punch on the display as well. However, it is not clear whether the smartphone will feature a 60Hz refresh rate or a higher refresh rate. Under the hood, the Micromax IN Note 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95, which is an octa-core processor with a maximum frequency of 2.05GHz. Considering the specifications, it is most likely that the device will come out in different storage variants as 4/64GB and 6/128GB.

Image: MICROMAX (representative)