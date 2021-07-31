Micromax In 2b Launched With UNISOC T610 Processor And 6.52" Display, Check Price

Micromax launched a new budget smartphone called Micromax In 2b on July 30, 2021. The smartphone is powered by a UNISOC processor, along with 4GB of RAM on the base model. Micromax In 2b is a successor to Micromax In 1b which was launched in November 2020. The company is promoting it is as a no lag phone, and the price of the smartphone begins at Rs. 7,999. Keep reading to know more about Micromax In 2b specifications.

Micromax In 2b specifications

Display and Battery

The Micromax In 2b comes with a 6.52" HD+ LCD display. It is built on a 20;9 aspect ratio, along with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. At the top of the display, a front camera resides inside a mini drop notch, along with a slightly thick chin at the bottom. The display can shine as bright as 400 nits and covers 71% NTSC colour gamut. Additionally, the display has a total contrast ratio of 1200:1 and supports 16M colours. To run the large display, Micromax In 2b features a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 10W USB-C charging.

Performance

The Micromax In 2b is powered by a UNISOC T610 octa-core processor. It consists of 2x Cortex-A75 1.8GHz and a 6x Cortex-A55 1.8GHz. Besides the CPU, the smartphone comes with ARM Mali-G52 2C GPU and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. There are two models which come with 4GB and 6GB of RAM each, storage and other specifications remaining same on both. Microsoft claims it to be a 'no lag phone' and it has managed to score 176,847 points on the Antutu Benchmark. For reference, the doubly priced Samsung Galaxy M31, which also comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage scores around 180,000 on Antutu Benchmark.

Optics

As far as the camera is concerned, the smartphone comes with a dual-rear camera setup. The primary shooter is a 13MP (f/1.80) else and the secondary lens is a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. While the former supports PDAF focusing technology, the latter comes with a 77.2-degree wide-angle lens. Customers also get an option of photography modes such as Burst Mode, Panorama, Time Lapse, Face Beauty, Night Mode etc. The front camera on the Micromax In 2b is a fixed focus 5MP shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

Presenting #MicromaxIN2b, the #NoHangPhone. Get ready to experience an extraordinary all round performance, Non-Stop Buy 4+64GB for ₹7,999 & 6+64GB for ₹8,999. First sale at 12 PM, 6th August on Flipkart: https://t.co/4qpCmtDiaR & https://t.co/qraB70IXMn pic.twitter.com/K8njrd2AwD — IN by Micromax (@Micromax__India) July 30, 2021

Micromax In 2b price

The Micromax In 2b was announced on July 30, 2021, and the first sale has been scheduled at 12 PM IST on August 6, 2021. The 4/64GB variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 7,999 and the 6/64GB variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 8,999. Both the models will be available via Flipkart and come in three colours: Black, Blue and Green. While Micromax also claims a smooth gaming experience on the device, it will be interesting to see how the market responds to it.