Micromax IN Note 2 Set To Launch With MediaTek Helio G95; Check Details Here

Micromax, the Indian smartphone brand is ready to launch a new smartphone in India. The smartphone will be called Micromax IN Note 2 and will be available to purchase via Flipkart. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the design of the device through a teaser. In addition, the specifications of the Micromax IN Note 2 have also been put up on the teaser. Keep reading to know all the details about the device.
The teaser page of Micromax IN Note 2 has gone live on Flipkart. Additionally, the company has also released a new animated video on January 23, 2022, via its Twitter handle. The video reveals that the smartphone will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. Further, the Micromax IN Note 2 release date has also been mentioned in the tweet, which happens to be January 25, 2022. Keep reading to know more about all the specifications of the device.
Micromax has already revealed the key specifications of the smartphone. For instance, the Micromax IN Note 2 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. There is a centrally located hole punch on the display as well. However, it is not clear whether the smartphone will feature a 60Hz refresh rate or a higher refresh rate. Under the hood, the Micromax IN Note 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95, which is an octa-core processor with a maximum frequency of 2.05GHz. Considering the specifications, it is most likely that the device will come out in different storage variants as 4/64GB and 6/128GB.
The Micromax IN Note 2 will run on Android 11 and will feature a near-stock Android experience. The back panel of the device appears to have a glossy finish, as seen in the teasers. In addition, the back panel also seems to have a quad-camera setup. The cameras on the smartphone include a 48MP primary camera along with a 5MP secondary shooter (might be used for wide-angle) and two 2MP sensors (might be used for macro and depth-sensing). Apart from this, the smartphone also has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The Flipkart teaser page for the smartphone also says that it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. As mentioned earlier, the Micromax IN Note 2 release date will be January 25, 2022.