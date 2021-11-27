Micromax To Launch New Smartphones In December 2021; Check Details

The Indian smartphone manufacturer Micromax launched a few smartphones earlier this year, in an attempt to make a comeback in the market. Micromax launched the In 1 and the In 2b earlier this year to expand their product lineup. According to a leak, Micromax might be planning to launch more smartphones in the month of December 15, 2021. The names and other details of the smartphones are not revealed yet.

According to an Indian tipster Hridesh Mishra, there might be a big product reveal in December wherein Micromax will launch new smartphones. While the tipster mentions that the launch date to be "around December 15", the exact date could differ. Note that there is no other information, including the product names, Geekbench listings, model numbers leaked specifications or other information.

Micromax also confirmed the news in a reply to a Twitter user by saying, "Android 11 update will soon be available for IN note 1 and we will also launch new smartphones soon".

Exclusively confirmed: Micromax is going to launch new Smartphones in India around December 15 — Hridesh Mishra #LAVA AGNI 5G (@HkMicromax) November 24, 2021

Thank you for your appreciation and support, Ritesh. Android 11 update will soon be available for IN note 1 and we will also launch new smartphones soon. Keep an eye on our social media handles for all the latest updates. — IN by Micromax (@Micromax__India) November 26, 2021

Micromax In Note 1 Pro spotted on geekbench, could launch next month

Previously Micromax was reported to be working on a smartphone called the In Note 1 Pro. A lot of details about the smartphone, including its model number, chipset and memory capacity was also spotted online. The smartphone was spotted in Geekbench along with the model number E7748. Additionally, the device was spotted online with MediaTek MT6785 chipset, which might be the upcoming MediaTek helio G90 processor. The In Note 1 Pro that appeared online for a benchmark test had 4GB of RAM and was running on Android 11 OS.

The benchmark scoring platform revealed that Micromax In Note 1 Pro managed to get a single-core score of 519 and a multi-core score of 1,673. While these are the reported details of the smartphone, it is still not clear whether Micromax In Note 1 Pro will be launched next month. Other Micromax smartphones include the In 2B, which is powered with a Unisoc T610 octa-core processor and features a 5,000 mAh battery.

During Micromax's absence, other companies like Xiaomi and Realme have captured a huge chunk of the Indian smartphone market. These companies have products across the different tiers of smartphones, right from the most affordable entry-level Android phones up to top-of-the-line Android flagships. Micromax really needs to put together the best possible specs at a given price point to recapture its market share.