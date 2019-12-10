Microsoft To End Support For Windows 10 Mobile Office Apps In January, 2021

Software major Microsoft Corporation announced on Monday it will drop support for the Office apps on Windows 10 Mobile on January 12, 2021. This comes after the company announced it will end support for Windows 10 Mobile on Tuesday. The Redmond, Washington based company already saw the market share of its Windows phone tank to 0.15% globally but its Office suite of productivity applications has a broad range of users worldwide.

"The Office apps for phones using Windows 10 Mobile – Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote – will reach the end of support on January 12, 2021. On that date, app users will no longer receive security updates, non-security hotfixes, free assisted support options or online technical content updates from Microsoft," Bill Doll, senior product marketing manager for Office apps strategy said in a blog post. The apps will still work, Microsoft confirmed, but the user won't be able to install them on any new devices.

Microsoft recommends transition to new phone

The company strongly recommended that if a user wishes to use Office on a phone then he/she should transition to the latest Microsoft Office apps on an iOS or Android phone. The app stores of Apple made iOS and Google developed Android have an Office app which provides a simple, integrated experience with Word, Excel, and PowerPoint all in one application with all the mobile features needed.

What does end of support mean?

The mobile apps for Office are governed by Microsoft's Modern Lifecycle Policy. Microsoft provides bug fixes and security fixes to support the product experience through the end of this lifecycle, known as the product's end of support. On January 12, 2021, a user will no longer be able to install these Office apps on phones using Windows 10 Mobile and Microsoft will no longer provide the following support:

Technical support for issues

Bug fixes for issues that are discovered

Security fixes for vulnerabilities that are discovered

"Microsoft remains committed to providing a great Office experience on phones for consumer, commercial, education, and government users through the iOS and Android apps which continue to be supported. You can get the Office iOS and Android apps through the app stores for those platforms," the statement added.

