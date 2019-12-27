Most Of The Parents Trust Their Kids' Online Activities: Study

According to a Kaspersky study, half of the parents worldwide trust their kids when it comes to regulating their online activity. The report also states that 70 per cent of the parents themselves face difficulties regulating their own online activity.

52 per cent of parents associated with the study trust their kids to know when enough is enough. Meanwhile, 70 per cent of parents admit that they spend too much time online.

72 per cent of parents feel that the internet and mobile device usage, in general, is impeding family life. Several studies have shown that digital activities can be addictive, causing serious distraction among children.

In spite of cybersecurity researchers and behavioural scientists repeatedly raising concerns over how digital activities keep children away from digital activities, more than half of modern parents trust their children when it comes to time dedicated to the internet.

READ | Cybersecurity: Hospital pays ransomware attackers to save the lives of patients

As per the study, this practice is more common among fathers who seem to be more trusting of their children to know when to take a break. Nearly three in five (57 per cent) of dads take this approach, compared to less than half (48 per cent) of moms.

Researchers say that 40 per cent of parents do not feel the need to control or oversee their children’s internet usage. The survey also shows that parents are not restrictive about their own mobile phone habits or the amount of time spent on the internet.

70 per cent of parents themselves recognised that they are somewhat addicted to the web. 84 per cent of parents admitted that they have used internet connection or mobile devices in front of their child or children at home.

Meanwhile, 51 per cent of parents have sometimes allowed the internet and mobile devices to interrupt a conversation with their children.

READ | India among top 5 countries targeted by ransomware: Kaspersky

"Internet and digital services offer kids a wide range of engaging content, and can take ahold of their attention for a long time. It must also be remembered that the real world can be even more engaging, especially if parents are ready to invest their time and spend it together with kids, doing joint activities," said Marina Titova, Head of Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky.

"This time is actually even more important and valuable for families and friends, to connect, create special bonds and share memories", comment," Titova added.