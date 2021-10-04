Moto E40 Enders Leaked Online: Check Out This Upcoming Motorola Smartphone

Motorola has been making efforts to make a comeback into the smartphone industry by expanding its smartphone roster. Recent leaks from the tech industry have now given out some details about how the phone is supposed to look. A well-renowned Evan Blass, who goes by the username, @Evleaks, has now shared a couple of images of the upcoming Moto E40. The renders show that the phone is supposed to be loaded with a small selfie camera along with a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. Here are all the images shared on Evan Blass’official Twitter handle.

Moto E40 features

Several leaks about Moto E40 specifications and features have already surfaced on the internet before. These leaks suggest that the phone is going to be loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, Unisoc T700 SoC with 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of onboard storage. The renders released earlier confirm that the phone is supposed to be loaded with a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash fixed in a small rectangular module. The renders also show that the camera unit will be loaded with a '48-megapixel' and 'Quad Pixel'.

The leaked Moto E40 renders also show a small Motorola logo onto the fingerprint scanner a curved stripes pattern on the back of the phone. According to Gizmochina, Moto E40 is going to be loaded with a 4000 or 5000 mAh battery unit. The phone is going to have external output options including a USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a Bluetooth 5.0 adapter. Other features of the phone include the Android 11 Go Edition and a dedicated hardware button for calling up the Google Assistant. More details about the phone’s pricing and official release are expected to release soon.

More about Motorola

Apart from this, Moto is also working on expanding its offerings by introducing a new Moto Tab G20 and the users are certainly loving it. The tab has been launched globally and several industry experts are also giving out positive responses for this product that has just been released. A new phone, Moto E20 has also been introduced to the market. More products from the American tech giant is expected to be announced soon.