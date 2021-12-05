Moto Edge X30 Gets Release Date; Lenovo Reveals Design Ahead Of Launch

Motorola is about to launch a new phone in China on 9 December 2021. The phone is called Moto Edge X30 and is expected to be the first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Right before the confirmed launch date of the device, General Manager for the smartphones division at Lenovo China has shared a picture, revealing the design of Moto’s upcoming smartphone.

The image uploaded by the Lenovo official shows that the smartphone will have a centrally located hole-punch camera, besides the thin bezels. The top and the bottom bezels appear to be slightly thicker than the bezels on the side. The image does not reveal any other detail about the smartphone. The rear panel is not visible as well.

Moto Edge X30 specifications

Apart from the image that provides the first official look at the Moto Edge X30, Motorola has confirmed that the device's screen will support a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. Additionally, it will also run 10-bit colours and HDR10+ content. Previously, a TENAA listing revealed that the smartphone features a 6.67” OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. In the official image, the display seems punchy and bright.

The processor and optics are where the Moto Edge X30 will pack innovation. As mentioned earlier, X30 will become the world’s first smartphone to feature the latest Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Along with the flagship processor, the device is expected to be combined with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. While the main camera on the device is expected to be a 50MP sensor (accompanied with 5MP and 2MP lenses), the selfies camera will be a whopping 60MP sensor.

Out of the box, the Moto Edge X30 will run on Android 11 and feature a 5,000 mAh battery which will support 68W fast charging. The device packs an AMOLED display and hence it is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. After its launch in the Chinese market, Moto Edge X30 is also expected to be launched in the global market by January 2022 with a different name, speculated to be Moto Edge 30 Ultra.