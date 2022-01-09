Moto Edge X30 Receives BIS Certification, To Be Launched In India Soon; Check Features

The Moto Edge X30 was launched in selected markets back in December 2021. Along with a dual 50MP rear camera and a 144Hz OLED display, the Moto Edge X30 is the world's first smartphone to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. That being said, according to a recent report, the smartphone might launch in India soon. Keep reading to know more about the Moto Edge X30 India launch and specifications.

According to a report by Gsmarena, the Moto Edge X30 has recently been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Usually, a smartphone is certified by BIS right before its launch. The BIS certification also reveals the model number of the device to be XT2201-01. According to rumours, the device will be revealed in India by late January or early February 2022. Along with the latest Snapdragon chipset and big display, the smartphone will compete with other flagships smartphones in the market including Samsung Galaxy S20 and S21 series, and the latest iPhone series.

Motorola Moto Edge X30 specifications

The Moto Edge X30 features a 6.67” OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a high 144Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness of 700 nits. Additionally, it will also run 10-bit colours and HDR10+ content. The processor and optics are where the Moto Edge X30 will pack innovation. As mentioned earlier, X30 is the world’s first smartphone to feature the latest Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Along with the flagship processor, the device is expected to be combined with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The main camera on the device is a 50MP sensor, which is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide lens. There is a 2MP depth sensor. Additionally, the front camera on the device will be a 60MP shooter. Both the front and the rear lens are capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. Out of the box, the Moto Edge X30 runs on Android 12 and features a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 68W fast charging over USB-C. The device packs an AMOLED display and hence it is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.