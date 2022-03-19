Moto Edge X30 with under-display 60MP camera launched: Check price and specifications

After months of speculations, Lenovo has finally launched the Moto Edge X30 with an under-display selfie camera. To recall, Moto Edge X30 was the first smartphone to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It came out in the month of December 2021, and since then the company has been teasing a new edition of the smartphone with a camera that hides under the display. Keep reading to know more about the specifications and price of Moto Edge X30.

Moto Edge X30 specifications

The Moto Edge X30 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ POLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate and has a peak brightness of 700 nits. Under the hood, the Moto Edge X30 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor which comes with Adreno 730 GPU. The flagship chipset is combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage on the Moto Edge X30.

The rear camera setup of the Moto Edge X30 contains a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor. However, the front camera is where this smartphone packs innovation. For the first time, a Moto series smartphone has a 60MP OmniVision front-facing camera that hides under the screen when not being used. Such tech has already been featured in smartphones like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. It also features a 5,000 mAh battery that charges via a USB-C port and supports up to 68W fast wired charging. In its native market, the Moto Edge X30 price has been set at CNY 3,499, which roughly translates to Rs. 41,900. However, the smartphone is yet to be released in the international market.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro launched in India

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro has been launched in India recently. It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and up to 8GB of RAM. It is practically the same smartphone as the Moto Edge X30 with an under-display selfie camera, but it does not have the innovative sensor-hiding tech on the front panel. While writing this report, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro was available on Flipkart for Rs. 49,999.

Image: LENOVO