Moto G 5G (2022) Specifications And Renders Surface Online, Have A Look Here

Motorola might be working on a new smartphone called Moto G 5G (2022). Details about the smartphone have surfaced on the internet, along with 5K renders, 360-degree video and other specifications. From what it looks like, the device will be placed as a mid-tier smartphone that supports 5G connectivity. Keep reading to know more details about Moto G 5G (2022).

The renders of the smartphone showcase that it will come with a punch-hole display with minimal bezels on the top and the sides. However, there is a thick chin at the bottom of the display. The rear panel of the smartphone features a triple camera setup located at the top left corner. The right panel of the smartphone has a fingerprint scanner that doubles as a power button and the volume rockers. The left side of the smartphone has a SIM tray.

The bottom edge of the smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, the primary microphone, the Type-C port and a speaker grille. The top edge of the smartphone features a secondary noise cancellation microphone. Additionally, the renders showcase the smartphone in what appears to be a dark blue colour. However, the report mentions that it will come in Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver.

So... This is which I assume #Motorola will launch as the #MotoG5G2022 (model number XT2213 and codenamed "Austin").



360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + display size and dimensions, on behalf of @prepp_in

Moto G 5G (2022) specifications leaked

According to a report by Prepp in collaboration with @OnLeaks, the Moto G 5G (2022) will come with a 6.6-inch flat display. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. The processor is parried with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is said to feature a 5,000 mAh battery that charges over USB Type-C. The smartphone is understood to have a triple rear camera system with a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary lens and a 2MP tertiary lens.

The report mentions that the "Camera" on the device is a 50MP sensor. However, it does not clarify whether the front camera or the rear camera has that resolution. It is said to run on Android 11. The Moto G 5G (2022) could be priced around Rs. 22,990 in India and it could be ready for sale in the month of June 2022. Stay tuned for more updates on the smartphone and other tech news.