Moto G Pure And Moto E40 Launched In Global Market; Check Specifications, Price

Motorola has launched two new budget-oriented smartphones in the global market. The Moto E40 and Moto G Pure smartphones have been launched in Europe and the United States respectively. While the Moto E40 s powered by a Unisoc T700 processor, the Moto G Pure features a MediaTek Helio G25. Additionally, the Moto E40 is about to debut in India on October 12, 2021, through Flipkart. Keep reading to find out more details about the Motorola budget smartphones.

In Europe, the Moto E40 is priced at EUR 149, which roughly translates to Rs. 12,900. While the phone is launched in Clay Pink and Charcoal Gray colours, the exact details about its availability are not known yet. The Moto G Pure is priced at $159.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 12,000. Readers in the United States can get the unlocked version of the phone from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and Motorola.com. Both the devices run on stock Android 11 out of the box. The smartphone will go on sale from October 14, 2021.

Moto E40 specifications

The global variant of the Moto E40 features a 6.5" HD+ punch-hole display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the smartphone comes with a Unisoc T700 octa-core processor. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage onboard, along with a 5,000 mAh battery. The back panel of the smartphone houses a 48MP triple rear camera setup, accompanied by a fingerprint scanner that has Motorola's branding on it. While the usual power and volume keys occupy the right edge of the smartphone, there is a dedicated Google Assistant key as well. Along with an IP52 water repellant design, the smartphone comes in two colours: Pink Clay and Carbon Gray.

Hit play on immersive entertainment with the #PerfectEntertainer. Get ready to meet our latest show-stopping smartphone, #motoe40. Launching 12th Oct on @Flipkart! https://t.co/43A9P2TpEC pic.twitter.com/1ymodYo0VD — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 7, 2021

Moto G Pure specifications

The Moto G Pure comes with a 6.5" HD+ IPS TFT panel built on a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. On the rear panel, the device features a 13MP main camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie shooter is a 5MP sensor on this device. A 4,000 mAh battery on the Moto G Pure shall be good enough for lasting a typical day of usage, and the user gets standard connectivity options such as a 3.5mm audio jack, 4F LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth v5 and USB-C charging port.

Image: MOTOROLA.COM/US