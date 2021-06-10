Moto G Stylus 5G Launched In US: Know Price, Specifications And More

Motorola has finally launched its new smartphone with hi-tech features in the United States of America. The Moto G Stylus 5G comes with various interesting features such as Quad Rear Camera Setup and Dual Selfie Camera setup. The newly announced smartphone will have 6 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and up to 1 TB expandable memory. So, if you have been wondering about the Moto G Stylus 5G, price, specifications and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
A look at Moto G Stylus 5G specifications and features
- RAM - 6 GB RAM
- Internal Memory - 256 GB ROM
- Expandable - Up to 1 TB
- Operating System - Android 11
- Processor - Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC
- Rear Camera - Quad Rear Camera Setup with Night Vision
- 48 MP Ultra high-res sensor
- 8 MP Ultrawide sensor
- 5 MP Macro shooter
- 2 MP Depth Sensor
- Front Camera - 16 MP
- Resolution - 1,080x2,400 pixels
- Ratio - 20:9 ratio
- PPI - ~386 PPI pixel density
- Battery - Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable (lasts up to two days on a single charge)
- Charging - Fast charging 10W
- Display - 6.8-inch full-HD+
- Waterproof - Water-repellent design
- SIM Size - Nano
- Network - 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available
- Colours - Cosmic Emerald
- Touch Screen - Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
- Connectivity options - 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging
- Sensors - Notification LED, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope.
- Fingerprint reader
- Face Unlock feature.
- Measures - 169.54x77.48x9.35mm and weighs 217.5 grams.
About Moto G Stylus 5G price
Launched in the US market, the Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone is priced at $399 which is somewhat around Rs. 29,100 for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The newly launched smartphone comes in a single Cosmic Emerald colour as well as a single RAM variant. For now, the organisation has declared that the 5G smartphone will go on sale from June 14 in the US. However, there is no news around the international availability of the smartphone.
IMAGE: MOTOROLLA TWITTER