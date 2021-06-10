Moto G Stylus 5G Launched In US: Know Price, Specifications And More

Motorola has finally launched its new smartphone with hi-tech features in the United States of America. The Moto G Stylus 5G comes with various interesting features such as Quad Rear Camera Setup and Dual Selfie Camera setup. The newly announced smartphone will have 6 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and up to 1 TB expandable memory. So, if you have been wondering about the Moto G Stylus 5G, price, specifications and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

A look at Moto G Stylus 5G specifications and features

RAM - 6 GB RAM

Internal Memory - 256 GB ROM

Expandable - Up to 1 TB

Operating System - Android 11

Processor - Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC

Rear Camera - Quad Rear Camera Setup with Night Vision 48 MP Ultra high-res sensor 8 MP Ultrawide sensor 5 MP Macro shooter 2 MP Depth Sensor

Front Camera - 16 MP

Resolution - 1,080x2,400 pixels

Ratio - 20:9 ratio

PPI - ~386 PPI pixel density

Battery - Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable (lasts up to two days on a single charge)

Charging - Fast charging 10W

Display - 6.8-inch full-HD+

Waterproof - Water-repellent design

SIM Size - Nano

Network - 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Colours - Cosmic Emerald

Touch Screen - Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Connectivity options - 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging

Sensors - Notification LED, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope.

Fingerprint reader

Face Unlock feature.

Measures - 169.54x77.48x9.35mm and weighs 217.5 grams.

About Moto G Stylus 5G price

Launched in the US market, the Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone is priced at $399 which is somewhat around Rs. 29,100 for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The newly launched smartphone comes in a single Cosmic Emerald colour as well as a single RAM variant. For now, the organisation has declared that the 5G smartphone will go on sale from June 14 in the US. However, there is no news around the international availability of the smartphone.

IMAGE: MOTOROLLA TWITTER