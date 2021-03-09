Moto G10 Power Price In India, Where To Buy, Specifications & More

Motorola's upcoming G10 power smartphone might be one of the most high-tech low-budget smartphones in the market. After the recent announcement about the Moto G10 Power, many tech enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for its launch. That is the reason why many Indian fans are wondering about Moto G10 price in India, where to buy, sale date and more. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where to buy Moto G10 Power?

The newly launched Moto G1O Power smartphone will be available to users to buy through the official Flipkart Sale on March 16, 2021. According to the promotion page, buyers will be able to purchase the smartphone at the sale price of Rs 9,999. Below is a list of full specifications, have a look -

Moto G10 Power Specifications and features

Technology - GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body Dimensions - 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.2 mm (6.50 x 2.98 x 0.36 in)

Weight: 200 g (7.05 oz)

Build - Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame

SIM - Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Waterproof - IP52 water repellent ( spill protection )

Display Type - IPS LCD

Size - 6.5 inches, 102.8 cm2 (~82.2% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution - 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)

Platform OS - Android 11

Chipset - Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)

CPU - Octa-core (4x1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4x1.6 GHz Kryo 240)

GPU - Adreno 610

Battery - Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable

Charging - Fast charging 20W ( Turbo Power )

Memory Card slot - microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)

Internal - 64 GB 4 GB RAM, 128 GB 4 GB RAM

Main Camera - Quad Rear Camera Setup 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 118Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Video: 1080p@30/60fps

Loudspeaker - Yes

3.5mm jack - Yes

WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth - 5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS - Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, LTEPP, SUPL

NFC - Yes

Radio - FM radio

USB - USB Type-C 2.0

Sensors - Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity

Colour options - Breeze Blue, Aurora Grey

Expandable - Up to 1 TB

Moto G10 Power Price in India

As per the official promotion page on Flipkart, the Moto G10 Power price in India is going to go on sale with a price tag of Rs 9,999. The new Motorola phone comes with a 6.5-inch display with a Quad Rear camera setup featuring the 48 MP Main Camera.

Moto G10 Power release date

Moto G10 has been officially announced today that is March 9, 2021, however, the phone is not yet available for the users to purchase. According to the Flipkart.com promotion page, the Moto G10 Power smartphone will go on sale on March 16, 2021.