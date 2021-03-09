Moto G10 Vs G30: Check Out The Specifications, Price And More Of The Two Phones

Motorola has recently released its G10 smartphones that have managed to get a lot of attention amongst the tech community. This is because of the number of features and specifications given in the phone with the price. Because of this, a number of users are also trying to compare the other Motorola phones like G30 because of the same price range. So we have managed to gather some information about both the phones just for you. Read more to know about Moto G10 vs G30.

Moto G10 vs G30

Moto G30 Specs

Technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body Dimensions: 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.1 mm (6.50 x 2.98 x 0.36 in)

Weight: 200 g (7.05 oz)

Build: Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by), Water-repellent design

Display Type : IPS LCD, 90Hz

Siz: 6.5 inches, 102.8 cm2 (~82.2% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)

Platform OS: Android 11

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 610

Memory Card slot: microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)

Internal: 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

Main Camers: Quad 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97", 0.7µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Video: 1080p@30/60fps

Loudspeaker: Yes

3.5mm jack: Yes

Wlan: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS: Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, LTEPP, SUPL

NFC: Yes

Radio: FM radio

USB: USB Type-C 2.0

Sensors: Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity

Moto G10 specs