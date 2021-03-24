Last Updated:

Moto G100 Launch Date In India: New Leak Reveals Key Specifications Of The Device

The Moto G100 launch date in India has been set to March 25, 2021. A new leak by voice.com revealed the device and key specifications. Read on.

Written By
Sakshat Kolhatkar
Source: Android Authority Twitter

Moto G100 is the latest Motorola smartphone that is set to release globally on March 25, 2021. This phone has been confirmed to be a rebranded version of the Moto Edge S that was released in China back in January. Tech fans have been waiting for more information about the device to drop soon. According to a new leak by Evan Blass from the voice.com website, here are all the details about the phone's specifications. Read on to know the moto G100 launch date in India 

Moto G100 Launch Date in India 

While Moto hasn't mentioned a specific launch date in India, the phone is set for a global launch on March 25. As per the global launch, the release date for the phone will be March 25 in India as well. Since a majority of the latest Motorola phones are sold on Flipkart, it can be expected that the Moto G100 will be launched on Flipkart as well. This is one of the most anticipated mobile phones of the year and will sell like hotcakes if Moto can get the price right. 

Moto G100 Price in India 

As of now, Moto hasn't announced an official price of the phone in India. However, the European price for the phone is set to be 479.99 EUR which roughly translates to INR 41,600. However, many tech enthusiasts believe the phone will be introduced at a much lower price in India, to compete with the highly competitive and oversaturated smartphone market. 

Moto G100 Specifications 

As mentioned previously the specifications for Moto G100 have been leaked by Evan Blass on the voice.com website. As per his report, the phone is set to be equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset with a large 5000 mAh battery. Read on to know the full specifications of the device. 

Display

  • An AMOLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate.
  • This upcoming smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch display
  • It will have two punch-hole cutouts on the top-left corner of the screen.

Processor

  • The Moto G100 is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • The addition of this processor will make this model the most powerful device in the entire lineup of Motorola.

Storage

  • The smartphone will have a RAM capacity of 12GB and storage of up to 256GB
  • There will also be a micoSD card slot that will support cards up to 1TB storage.

Camera

  • The Moto G100 will have two front-facing cameras
  • A 16MP and an 8MP
  • At the rear side, the smartphone will feature a new quad-camera setup that will have 64MP, 16MP, 2MP cameras along with a 3D ToF sensor.

Battery

  • The battery capacity of this smartphone is going to be 5,000mAh and along with it a 20W fast charging experience. 

Upcoming Mobile Phones 2021 

Moto G100 is one of the most anticipated mobile phones of 2021. Other highly anticipated mobile phones include Samsung A32, A42 A52, and A72. The iPhone 13 is also one of the most hyped phones that will be coming out this year. The LG V60 Thinq is also highly awaited. Stay tuned for more news on tech and smartphones. 

(Image Source: Android Authority Twitter)

First Published:
