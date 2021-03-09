Last Updated:

Moto G30 Price In India, Where To Buy, Specifications & More

Moto G30 has been launched and many Motorola fans want to know about Moto G30 Price in India, where to buy G30, specifications & more. Here is everything.

moto g30

Motorola is known for its reliable smartphones that have never failed to mesmerize users with their incredible features. After the recent announcement about the Moto G30, many tech enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for its sale. That is the reason why many fans are wondering about Moto G30 price in India, where to buy and more. If you are wondering about the price, specs and release date, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where to buy Moto G30?

The newly launched Moto G3O smartphone will be available to users to buy through the official Flipkart Sale on March 17, 2021. According to the promotion page, buyers will be able to purchase the smartphone at the sale price of Rs 10,999. Below is a list of full specifications, have a look -

Moto G30 Specs and features

  • RAM - 4 GB RAM
  • Internal Memory - 64 GB
  • Expandable - Up to 1 TB
  • Operating System - Android 11
  • Processor - Snapdragon 662 SoC
  • Rear Camera - Quad Rear Camera Setup with Night Vision
  • 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97", 0.7µm, PDAF
  • 8 MP, f/2.2, 118Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm
  • 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
  • 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
  • Front Camera - 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12µm
  • Resolution - 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Ratio - 20:9 ratio
  • PPI - 269 ppi density
  • Battery - Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
  • Charging - Fast charging 20W ( Turbo Power )
  • Display - 90 Hz 6.5-inch display ( 102.8 cm2 )
  • Waterproof - IP52 water repellent ( spill protection )
  • NFC - Yes
  • SIM Size - Single Sim, SIM1: Nano
  • Network - 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available
  • Colours - Sky and Beryl colour options
  • Touch Screen - Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Build - Pastel Sky and Dark Pearl
  • Dimensions - 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.1 mm (6.50 x 2.98 x 0.36 in)
  • Weight - 200 g (7.05 oz)

Moto G30 Price in India

As per the official promotion page on Flipkart, the Moto G30 price in India is going to go on sale with a price tag of Rs 10,999. The new Motorola phone comes with a 6.5-inch display with a Quad Rear camera setup.

Moto G30 release date

Moto G30 has been officially announced today that is March 9, 2021, however, the phone is not yet available for the users to purchase. According to the Flipkart.com promotion page, the Moto G30 smartphone will go on sale on March 17, 2021.

