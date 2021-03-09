Moto G30 Price In India, Where To Buy, Specifications & More

Motorola is known for its reliable smartphones that have never failed to mesmerize users with their incredible features. After the recent announcement about the Moto G30, many tech enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for its sale. That is the reason why many fans are wondering about Moto G30 price in India, where to buy and more. If you are wondering about the price, specs and release date, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where to buy Moto G30?

The newly launched Moto G3O smartphone will be available to users to buy through the official Flipkart Sale on March 17, 2021. According to the promotion page, buyers will be able to purchase the smartphone at the sale price of Rs 10,999. Below is a list of full specifications, have a look -

Moto G30 Specs and features

RAM - 4 GB RAM

Internal Memory - 64 GB

Expandable - Up to 1 TB

Operating System - Android 11

Processor - Snapdragon 662 SoC

Rear Camera - Quad Rear Camera Setup with Night Vision

64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97", 0.7µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Front Camera - 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12µm

Resolution - 720 x 1600 pixels

Ratio - 20:9 ratio

PPI - 269 ppi density

Battery - Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging - Fast charging 20W ( Turbo Power )

Display - 90 Hz 6.5-inch display ( 102.8 cm2 )

Waterproof - IP52 water repellent ( spill protection )

NFC - Yes

SIM Size - Single Sim, SIM1: Nano

Network - 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Colours - Sky and Beryl colour options

Touch Screen - Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Build - Pastel Sky and Dark Pearl

Dimensions - 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.1 mm (6.50 x 2.98 x 0.36 in)

Weight - 200 g (7.05 oz)

Moto G30 Price in India

As per the official promotion page on Flipkart, the Moto G30 price in India is going to go on sale with a price tag of Rs 10,999. The new Motorola phone comes with a 6.5-inch display with a Quad Rear camera setup.

Moto G30 release date

Moto G30 has been officially announced today that is March 9, 2021, however, the phone is not yet available for the users to purchase. According to the Flipkart.com promotion page, the Moto G30 smartphone will go on sale on March 17, 2021.