Moto G31 Specifications Leaked; Check Features And The Expected Price

A recent post from a well-known Tipster, Anthony (@TheGalox_) on Twitter has now revealed key details about an upcoming smartphone. He recently shared a post on his Twitter handle that had some leaked specifications of the phone. The tweet also had an image of a silver Motorola phone which is supposed to be the upcoming Moto G31. Not just the tipster, the phone was also spotted on a listing released by National Communications Commission (NCC) in Taiwan.

Well, it is not shocking to hear about an upcoming phone from Motorola because they have been open about their plans on expanding their smartphone roster. As per reports, they are planning to make a strong comeback into the industry by launching its flagship as well as the mid-range phones into the industry.

Moto G31 Price and Specifications

Motorola G31



- 50mp main camera

- 5000mah battery

- 10w charger

- Fingerprint scanner

- Android 11



~ $210 pic.twitter.com/6wrbL6a0rz — Anthony (@TheGalox_) October 2, 2021

According to Anthony, the Moto G31 will be loaded with specifications like a 50mp main camera, 5000mah battery, 10w charger, a fingerprint scanner, and the ability to run on Android 11. Anthony has also released the Moto G31 expected price which is $210. There are no leaks or hints about the launch dates and markets in which the phone will be released. The pictures released on NCC’s listing confirms that the phone will have a hole-punch cutout in the display paired with thin bezels on three sides and a slightly thick chin. Other external features of the phone will include a voice assistant button, volume rocker, and power button.

According to the NCC listing, the Moto G31 model number is “XT2173-2”. Several other tech reviewers like MySmartPrice have also released similar leaks about the upcoming phone from Moto. Another listing on the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and Wi-Fi Alliance websites hint at a 5,000mAh battery for the smartphone. Keep in mind that these are just leaks and the makers could change the specs during the phone’s official launch. No other information is available about this upcoming phone. But more details are expected to release soon. Till then keep an eye out for any updates on Motorola's official website.