Moto G50 Launch Date, Price In India, Specifications And Other Details

Motorola has been releasing some excellent value-driven phones over the past couple of years. Their G series and One series phones have been highly reviewed and their flagships Edge series has also been getting a lot of attention. New Moto G50 leaks have been discovered by the tech website called DealnTech. The website has also put out a leaked render of the device. Read on to find out more about the device.

Moto G50 Launch Date

As reported by the 91mobils website, Moto G50 is tentatively slated to launch globally on June 9, 2021. The phone was spotted on TENAA certification in the last week, which is a good indication that Moto is planning to launch the phone quite soon. The phone will come in two colour options: Blue and Grey.

Moto G50 Price in India

The Moto G50 was spotted in Europe for a price tag of 229 Euros (About 19,700 INR). It can be expected that the phone will be launched at a similar price. It's also quite possible that the phone may be launched at a cheaper price to compete with the tough Indian smartphone market. 91mobiles reports that the phone will be introduced in India at an introductory price of INR 13,999. Let's take a look at the phone's specifications.

Moto G50 Specifications

As per the TENAA listing of the Moto G50, the phone will come equipped with a large 5000 mAh battery and 20W turbocharger for fast charging. The phone is equipped with a large 6.5-inch display that will be useful for viewing videos and movies on the device. The phone will run Android 11 out of the box. The Moto G50 will come equipped with the latest low-mid range Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Soc.

The base model of the device is said to be equipped with 4GB Ram and 64 GB storage whereas the pricier model will come with 6GB Ram and 128 GB storage. While the SoC is not especially powerful, it is 5G enabled meaning the phone can run 5G. With a large battery and 5G, this makes it an excellent value device for people who like watching streams and movies on their phones. The phone has a triple camera setup on the back with a 48 MP main camera. The front camera is an 8 MP selfie camera.

Key Specifications

Battery : 5000 mAh

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Soc

Camera : 48 MP triple rear camera + 8 MP front camera

Ram/Storage : Two versions (4GB + 64 GB) and (6GB + 128 GB)

Image Source: Android Central Twitter