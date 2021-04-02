Moto G60 And G20 To Launch In India Soon; Moto G60 Reportedly Powered By Snapdragon 732G

If there is one segment of the Android industry where Motorola has, it has been the mid-range smartphone sector. Motorola has developed some stunning mid-range devices over the past few years and is one of the most popular brands in India. Now, according to a new leak, the company may be planning to launch the Moto G60 and the Moto G20 in the Indian markets soon. Read on to know more about these devices and their specifications.

Moto G60 and G20 Reportedly Launching in India

The news was originally leaked by the tech reporting website TechnikNews. The tech website posted leaked renders of the Moto G60 that showcases the outer designs of the phone. According to XDA Developers, the design of the Moto G60 is based on the Moto G30. The phone has a triple camera setup arranged vertically in a rectangular module. The front camera is a central hole-punch display. Tipster Abhishek Yadav has also shared a leaked render of the Moto G20. Take a look at the specifications of the headphones.

Moto G60 Design and Specs Leaked

Source: TechnikNews Blog

Moto is planning to launch the Moto G60 in two different versions. In Europe, the phone will be released as Moto G60 with a 109 MP main camera and a 32 MP front selfie camera. However, India and Brazil will get the Moto G40 rebranded version of the device with a 64 MP main camera and a 16 MP main camera. The rest of the device will be fully identical to the G60.

The G60 is expected to come with 6.78 inches Full HD Plus Display with a 120 HZ refresh rate. The phone has a large 6000 mAh battery which should last you 2 days easily one a full charge. The phone is expected to come in 2 separate prices. The cheaper model will have 4GB of RAM with 64 Gb of memory whereas the more expensive one will come with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory. Both the models will come with UFS 2.1 storage. The phone will come equipped with Snapdragon 732G, which is one of the more powerful mid to upper range Snapdragon chips. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a single speaker at the bottom and a USB C charging port with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Moto G20 Design and Specs Leaked

Source: XDA Developers Twitter

Not a lot of information has been leaked about the Moto G20 apart from the design of the phone. As per the leaks by Abhishek Yadav, the phone has a quad-camera setup, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a display with a waterdrop notch. The Moto G20 will have a 5000 mAh battery.

Image Source: XDA Developers Twitter