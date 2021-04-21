Moto G60 Vs Moto G40: Compare The Price And Specifications Of The Two Phones

Motorola is one of the most successful companies that is known for its smartphones. The company has released a number of different models for users with various specifications. Since then, the users have been trying to compare two similar phones available in the market and are thus searching for terms like Moto G60 vs Moto G40. To help out the users we have listed the specifications of these smartphones to compare them. Read more
Moto G60 vs Moto G40
Moto G60 specs
- Technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
- SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
- Water-repellent design
- Display Type: IPS LCD, 120Hz
- Size: 6.78 inches, 111.0 cm2
- Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~388 ppi density)
- Platform OS: Android 11
- Chipset: Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core (2x2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
- GPU: Adreno 618
- Memory Card slot: microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
- Internal: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
- Main Camera: Triple, 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52", 0.7µm, PDAF
- 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0", 1.12µm
- 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Features: LED flash, HDR, panorama
- Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
- Selfie Camera: Single 32 MP
- Features: HDR
- Video: 1080p@30/60fps
- Loudspeaker: Yes
- 3.5mm jack: Yes
- Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
- Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, LE
- GPS: Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
- NFC: Yes
- Radio: Unspecified
- USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
- Sensors: Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
- Battery Type: Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
- Charging: Fast charging 18W
Moto G40 Specs
- Dimensions (mm): 169.60 x 75.90 x 9.80
- Weight (g): 225.00
- Battery capacity (mAh): 6000
- Fast charging: Proprietary
- Screen size (inches): 6.80
- Touchscreen: Yes
- Resolution: 1080x2460 pixels
- Processor: octa-core
- Processor make: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- RAM: 4GB
- Internal storage: 64GB
- Expandable storage: Yes
- Expandable storage type: microSD
- Expandable storage up to (GB): 1000
- Dedicated microSD slot: No
- Main camera: 64-megapixel (f/1.7) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
- No. of Rear Cameras: 3
- Rear autofocus: Yes
- Rear flash: Yes
- Front camera: 16-megapixel (f/2.2)
- No. of Front Cameras: 1
- Operating system: Android 11
- Wi-Fi: Yes
- Wi-Fi standards supported: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
- GPS: Yes
- Bluetooth: Yes, v 5.00
- NFC: Yes
- USB Type-C: Yes
- Headphones: 3.5mm
- Number of SIMs: 2
- SIM Type: Nano-SIM
- GSM/CDMA: GSM
- Fingerprint sensor: Yes
- Proximity sensor: Yes
- Accelerometer : Yes
- Ambient light sensor: Yes
- Gyroscope: Yes
After reading the specifications for both these phones, it can be easily pointed out which phone is better. First talking about the price, Moto G60 price in India â‚¹18,999 while Moto G40 price in India is â‚¹13, 999. There are not a lot of differences between the two phones released by Motorola. Moto G60 is basically an older released version and thus owning the Moto G40 is certainly better because of the updated features and even the processor. But there are some perks of Moto G60 like the better selfie camera. There are no major differences between the two devices thus choosing the best phone that falls under your budget is extremely important. Thus going for the Moto G40 might be a better option currently.
Promo Image Source: Motorola Official website