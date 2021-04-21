Moto G60 Vs Moto G40: Compare The Price And Specifications Of The Two Phones

Motorola is one of the most successful companies that is known for its smartphones. The company has released a number of different models for users with various specifications. Since then, the users have been trying to compare two similar phones available in the market and are thus searching for terms like Moto G60 vs Moto G40. To help out the users we have listed the specifications of these smartphones to compare them. Read more

Moto G60 vs Moto G40

Moto G60 specs

Technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Water-repellent design

Display Type: IPS LCD, 120Hz

Size: 6.78 inches, 111.0 cm2

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~388 ppi density)

Platform OS: Android 11

Chipset: Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2x2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 618

Memory Card slot: microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)

Internal: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

Main Camera: Triple, 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52", 0.7µm, PDAF

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0", 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Features: LED flash, HDR, panorama

Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera: Single 32 MP

Features: HDR

Video: 1080p@30/60fps

Loudspeaker: Yes

3.5mm jack: Yes

Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS: Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO

NFC: Yes

Radio: Unspecified

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Sensors: Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type: Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 18W

Moto G40 Specs

Dimensions (mm): 169.60 x 75.90 x 9.80

Weight (g): 225.00

Battery capacity (mAh): 6000

Fast charging: Proprietary

Screen size (inches): 6.80

Touchscreen: Yes

Resolution: 1080x2460 pixels

Processor: octa-core

Processor make: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

RAM: 4GB

Internal storage: 64GB

Expandable storage: Yes

Expandable storage type: microSD

Expandable storage up to (GB): 1000

Dedicated microSD slot: No

Main camera: 64-megapixel (f/1.7) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)

No. of Rear Cameras: 3

Rear autofocus: Yes

Rear flash: Yes

Front camera: 16-megapixel (f/2.2)

No. of Front Cameras: 1

Operating system: Android 11

Wi-Fi: Yes

Wi-Fi standards supported: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

GPS: Yes

Bluetooth: Yes, v 5.00

NFC: Yes

USB Type-C: Yes

Headphones: 3.5mm

Number of SIMs: 2

SIM Type: Nano-SIM

GSM/CDMA: GSM

Fingerprint sensor: Yes

Proximity sensor: Yes

Accelerometer : Yes

Ambient light sensor: Yes

Gyroscope: Yes

After reading the specifications for both these phones, it can be easily pointed out which phone is better. First talking about the price, Moto G60 price in India â‚¹18,999 while Moto G40 price in India is â‚¹13, 999. There are not a lot of differences between the two phones released by Motorola. Moto G60 is basically an older released version and thus owning the Moto G40 is certainly better because of the updated features and even the processor. But there are some perks of Moto G60 like the better selfie camera. There are no major differences between the two devices thus choosing the best phone that falls under your budget is extremely important. Thus going for the Moto G40 might be a better option currently.

Promo Image Source: Motorola Official website