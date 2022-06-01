Moto G82 5G Might Launch In India Soon, Tipster Reveals Expected Launch Date

Earlier this month, Motorola launched the Moto G82 5G in Europe. The smartphone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and runs on Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. While the smartphone has not been launched in India yet, it could come out soon. According to a tweet by Indian tipster Yogesh Brar, the Moto G82 5G could be launched in India on June 9, 2022. That said, keep reading to know more about the Moto G82 5G specifications and expected price.

Moto G82 5G specifications (expected)

Since the Moto G82 5G's global variant is out, we know a great deal about the smartphone. For instance, the Moto G82 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. With the large display, users also get a stereo speaker setup for consuming content. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, which is combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the rear panel of the smartphone, there is a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The front panel of the smartphone contains a 16MP camera. Now, the device goes through a day of usage with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging. Additionally, users get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and IP52 dust and water-resistance rating.

Moto G82 5G price (expected)

In Europe, the Moto G82 5G is available at EUR329.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 27,465. In India, the smartphone could launch around a similar price, or maybe even less. Most recently, IQOO has launched the Neo 6 5G with Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is available for Rs. 29,999. Since the processor on Moto G82 5G is not that powerful, Moto might have to be careful with the pricing of this model in India.

In related news, the Moto G42 has recently appeared on Geekbench. The Geekbench listing of Moto G42 was reported by MySmartPrice. As seen on the listing, the smartphone features Qualcomm's mid-range SoC, the Snapdragon 680 4G, which is an octa-core processor that contains four high-performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz and four efficient cores at 1.9GHz. The listing does not directly refer to the processor but it contains a codename 'hawao' that refers to the mentioned processor.