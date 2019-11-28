Motorola One Hyper Pop-up Selfie Camera Phone Tipped To Launch On December 3 

Days after launching the Moto Razr 2019, Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility is gearing to launch its next phone, aka the Motorola One Hyper. According to a report, Motorola will launch the Motorola One Hyper in Brazil on December 3. The Motorola One Hyper is set to be Motorola’s first phone with a pop-up selfie camera. A launch teaser shared in the report also confirms this aspect.

Phones with pop-up selfie cameras have been around for some time now but this is the first time Motorola seems interested in the design trend – after having come with a slew of punch-hole display phones including the Moto One Vision. The Moto One Hyper will likely be a follow-up to the Moto One Vision.

Motorola One Hyper rumoured specs

The phone recently passed FCC hinting at an imminent launch. As per the listing, the Motorola One Hyper with model number XT2027-1 will pack a 4,000mAh battery and support for NFC connectivity.

Previously, the Motorola One Hyper was accidentally posted on a Motorola Latin America community page on Facebook. The post was accompanied with a slew of images of the phone that left nothing to the imagination in terms of design. If the images are anything to go by, the Motorola One Hyper will come with a near all-screen front thanks to a pop-up selfie cam mechanism. On the back there will be dual cameras. There will also be a physical fingerprint scanner on the back for biometric authentication that should double as a notification LED as well.

In terms of hardware, the Motorola One Hyper is said to come with a 6.39-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor (some reports also suggest Snapdragon 675) paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is said to come with a 64MP main camera and another depth sensor on the back, and a 32MP camera on the front – in pop-up style.

Software should be in line with what we’ve come to expect from Motorola phones now – which is stock Android basically with Moto enhancements.

