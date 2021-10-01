Last Updated:

Moto Tab G20 Price In India Set As Rs 10,999: Check Availablity And Features

Moto Tab G20 price in India has been released and the users are curious to learn more about it. Here is all we know about its specs and availability. Read

Moto Tab G20

Motorola had already confirmed the release of its Moto Tab G20 during the recent launch event. Makers have now revealed all the pricing for their latest offering that is going to mark Motorola’s re-entry into the tablet segment in India. According to the launch event, the Moto Tab G20 price in India has been set as Rs 10,999 and it can be bought from the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Users also have an option to place an order of the tablet on Motorola’s online store by October 2. But it will be more beneficial for the users to buy the tablet from Flipkart because of offers for ICICI and Axis bank cards paired with a discount of Rs 1,000 on exchange. 

Moto Tab G20 specifications

The Motorola Tab G20 is going to be loaded with a vibrant 8" HD+ IPS LCD display paired with TDDI technology.  Major design changes have also been noticed including the thick bezels on all the sides of the device The tablet’s processing unit is covered by a MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The American tech giant has added a 5100mAh battery but it might be a bit less for a tablet that should deliver a great battery life to make it more accessible. Several mobile phones from Samsung and Xiaomi are loaded with batteries bigger than the 5100mAh added to the tab. But the makers claim to deliver up to two days of power with a single full charge.

More about Motorola's upcoming products

Apart from this, Motorola has also been trying to make a comeback into the mobile industry with their latest roster of Android 11 integrated phones. A new Moto E 20 has been released that runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and offers 32GB of onboard storage for the base variant. It is also loaded with a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc T606 processor paired with 2GB of RAM. all of these products are going to be launched during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The sale is scheduled to begin on October 3 till October 10. 

