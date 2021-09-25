Moto Tab G20 To Launch In India On September 30, 2021: Check All The Specifications Here

Flipkart has published a dedicated landing page for Moto's upcoming tablet, the Moto Tab G20. According to the page on Flipkart, Moto's upcoming tablet will be launched on September 30, 2021. Along with the look of the device, quite a few details have also been revealed. The Moto Tab G20 will come with a "clean and pure near-stock Android" experience along with an 8" IPS LCD display.

From what it looks like from the specifications, the Moto Tab G20 is going to be a budget-friendly tablet from Motorola and will compete with Android tablets from Samsung. Additionally, Motorola is launching a new smartphone in India, called the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart post its launch on October 1, 2021. Keep reading to know more about Moto Tab G20 specifications.

Moto Tab G20 specifications

The Motorola Tab G20 will come with a vibrant 8" HD+ IPS LCD display along with TDDI technology. However, there are slightly thick bezels on all the sides of the device. On the inside, the tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Day-to-day tasks such as attending video calls, browsing through the internet and editing documents or files shall not be an issue with this one.

The Moto Tab G20 sports a 5100mAh battery, which might be too small for dedicated device users. In 2021, various entry-level smartphones from manufacturers like Samsung, Realme and Xiaomi come with 5000 mAh or larger batteries. Nevertheless, the tablet has a metal body on the outside, along with a clean user interface on the inside. The product page on Flipkart also says that the device will come with Dolby Atmos audio support, which means that the speakers might be louder and the sound produced shall be deeper than other products in the price range.

Although the price of the tablet is not revealed yet, it is safe to say that the Moto Tab G20 will be priced around Rs. 15,000 or even lesser, considering the specification and the over functionality the device has to offer.