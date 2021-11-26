Moto Tab G70 Appears On BIS Listing, Likely To Be Launched In India Soon

Motorola might be launching a new tablet in India soon. Called the Motorola Moto Tab G70, the latest tablet was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recently. Usually, products are listed on BIS right before they are launched. Additionally, the Motorola tablet has also appeared on the Google Play Console and global benchmark testing platform called Geekbench. It will reportedly come with a MediaTek Helio P22T processor.

The BIS listing of the Moto Tab G70 was spotted by an Indian tipster Yash. According to him, the upcoming Motorola tablet might come with similar specifications as Lenovo's Tab P11 Plus. While no official information about the tablet is available, the tablet might be launched soon in India. The Google Play Listing of the device was spotted by yet another tipster Abhishek Yadav. Additionally, the Geekbench listing of the Moto Tab G70 has revealed some key specifications as well.

Motorola Moto Tab G70 specifications (expected)

The Geekbench listing of the Moto Tab G70 reveals a lot of details about the device. While Tab G70 scores 475 points in the single-core test, it scores 1,569 points in the multi-core Geekbench test. The model that undertook the benchmark testing features an octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM. The Google Play Console listing tells other details about the upcoming tablet. Moto Tab G70 might come with a WUXGA+ display along with a 2000 x 1200 resolution. It bears the model number - MT8183A. There might be a single RAM variant and the tablet is expected to run on Android 11.

Inferring from the available information, the Moto Tab G70 might be an entry-level tablet that will run on Android. Accordingly, the pricing of the tablet shall be affordable as well. Most recently, Motorola launched its first Android tablet called Moto Tab G20. The Motorola Tab G20 comes with a vibrant 8" HD+ IPS LCD display along with TDDI technology. However, there are slightly thick bezels on all the sides of the device. On the inside, the tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Day-to-day tasks such as attending video calls, browsing through the internet and editing documents or files shall not be an issue with this one. Stay tuned for more updates about Motorola phones and tablets.