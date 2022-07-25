Motorola Confirms Edge X30 Pro And Razr 2022, To Unveil Smartphones In August

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand is launching two smartphones next month. First, the brand is announcing the Motorola Edge X30 Pro, a flagship Android device. Second, the brand is announcing Motorola Razr 2022, the next foldable smartphone. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming Motorola smartphones.

Motorola Edge X30 Pro specifications (expected)

The Motorola Edge X30 Pro or the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is going to be the company's next flagship smartphone. It is expected to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ POLED display that supports 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, combined with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1. Out of the box, the smartphone should run on Android 12.

The major highlight of the Motorola Edge X30 Pro remains to be the rumoured 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor with optical image stabilisation. In addition, the smartphone could also have a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera. On the front panel, the smartphone is said to have a 60MP camera. In addition, the Edge X30 Pro could also sport a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 125W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Motorola Razr 2022 specifications (expected)

While not much is known about the Motorola Razr 2022, it is said to come with a 6.7-inch primary display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, like the previous models, the Razr 2022 is also said to have a 3-inch outer screen. In addition, the smartphone should also come with a 50MP main camera, along with a 13MP ultrawide camera. On the primary screen, the Motorola Razr 2022 could also feature a 32MP selfie camera.

In comparison with the previous smartphones in the Razr series, the Motorola Razr 2022 could come with a flagship processor. The last Motorola Razr came with a Snapdragon 7-series chipset. Overall, fans and enthusiasts are expecting the company to improve the battery and camera performance of the smartphone as well. More details about the smartphone should surface on the internet in the coming days. Stay tuned for more updates related to Motorola and other tech news.