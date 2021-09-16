Motorola E40 Specifications Listed By Geekbench: All We Know About This Upcoming Phone

Motorola has just launched their Moto Edge 20 for the European markets and more leaks about upcoming phones have surfaced online. A recent listing on Geekbench has released a new set of Motorola E40 Specifications online and the users have been curious to learn more about these phones. Because of the trend around it, here is a list of all the Motorola E40 Leaks that have surfaced on the internet. Read more

Motorola E40 Specifications leaked

Geekbench listing about the Moto E40 confirms that the phone is going to be powered by a Unisoc processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The phone is supposed to be loaded with the Android 11 operating system, but the developers could release the Android 11 Go version just like the Moto E20. The Motorola E40 is going to have 4GB of RAM and the company could offer multiple variants with increased RAM. The listings had no more information about the Motorola E40 Specifications. Geekbench performed a proper test for the phone and gave it 352 and 1352 points in the single-core and multi-test, respectively. More details about the Motorola E40 Launch date, price and specs are could release soon.

More phones from Motorola

How do you see the 🌎? Let your lens be your guide. #motorolaedge20lite #findyouredge pic.twitter.com/0CUHj0ra0k — Motorola (@Moto) September 2, 2021

Apart from this, Motorola has expanded their budget-friendly smartphone roaster by releasing the Moto E20 for its users. Even after being a budget phone, the Motorola E20 is loaded with flagship-type features like the Android 11 Go, a large 6.5-inch display and a 13-megapixel primary camera. The processing power of the phone is covered by a Unisoc T606 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone also has an option to use a microSD card to expand the memory. Moto E20 is going to sport a 4000mAh battery supporting 10W fast charging.

Currently, this phone is only available to buy in the European markets at a price of 999 Brazilian Real. The expected Motorola E20 price in India could be anywhere in the range of Rs. 10,000-15,000. Since India is a huge market for budget-friendly phones, Motorola will not pass up the opportunity to release this phone in India. More information about the American tech giants’ phones is supposed to release soon. Keep an eye out for any updates on Motorola's official social media handles.