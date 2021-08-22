Motorola Edge 20 Sale Postponed; Pre-orders Begin On August 24

Motorola launched its new smartphones in the Indian market a few days ago. The smartphones are called Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. While the former was scheduled to go on sale on August 24, 2021, the latter was also supposed to be available from August 27, 2021. However, in a recent development, Motorola has announced that Motorola Edge 20 will not go on sale on the given date. Read along to find out more updates on about Motorola Edge 20 India sale.

Motorola Edge 20 indefinitely postponed, Edge 20 Fusion to go on sale on the planned date

The Motorola Edge 20 was scheduled to go on sale on August 24, 2021. However, the sale has been postponed and the smartphone will no longer be up for grabs anytime soon. Additionally, the Lenovo-owned brand has said that a new date for Motorola Edge 20 will be announced shortly. Nevertheless, interested customers can pre-order the smartphone from August 24, 2021 onwards, on the Walmart owned e-commerce platform Flipkart. On the flipside, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available from the previously announced date, i.e.August 27, 2021, from 12 PM noon.

In a public statement, Motorola mentions that "We are glad to see the overwhelming response that we have received from media and consumers for both our recently launched Edge 20 series products. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to defer the sale date for Edge 20, which we will announce shortly." The Motorola Edge 20 was priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8/128GB variant and was announced in two colours: Frosted Emerald and Frosted Pearl.

The Motorola Edge 20 was announced to have a 6.7" FHD+ OLED Max Vision display along with a 4,000 mAh battery to power the device. On the inside, the smartphone has a Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM. On the rear panel, the smartphone houses a triple camera setup, which includes a 108MP primary lens, along with a 16MP ultrawide lens and an 8MP lens. On the front, the Motorola Edge 20 has a 32MP selfie camera. The device comes with decent connectivity options including Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, USC Type-C port, 5G, 6G LTE and Wi-Fi 6.