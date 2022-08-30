Motorola Edge 30 Neo Surfaces On Internet In 4 Colours; Check Specifications

Motorola could be planning to launch yet another budget smartphone. Tipster Evan Blass, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared some images that showcase the colour options of the purported Motorola Edge 30 Neo. The smartphone is tipped to come in four different colours, including Aqua Foam, Black Onyx, Ice Palace and Very Peri colours. The report also mentions that the smartphone was previously called Motorola Edge 30 Lite.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo emerges in four colours

As seen in the images, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo comes with a centrally located punch hole on the display which houses the selfie camera. Further, the right panel of the smartphone has the power button and the volume rockers and the bottom panel of the smartphone is seen with a Type-C port, the primary microphone, speaker and SIM tray.

The rear panel of the smartphone appears to have a matte finish, although it cannot be said with surety. Additionally, the panel features a dual camera setup, one of which is said to be a 64MP sensor and an LED flash. Apart from the leaked images, reports also give a fair idea about the specifications of the smartphone.

Image: Evan Blass/91Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Neo expected specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Neo may feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. As far as storage is concerned, the smartphone could pack up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Further, the Edge 30 Neo could also feature a OLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, a 4,020 mAh battery could power the smartphone.

Looking at the specifications, it looks like the smartphone could be priced between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000. Further, Motorola could launch this smartphone in India as the country’s mid-range segment has grown significantly. It is important to mention that neither Lenovo nor Motorola has confirmed the smartphone and hence, there is a good chance that the official model could differ in terms of specifications.