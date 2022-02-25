Motorola Edge 30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Which one to buy? Specs and price compared

After months of speculation, Lenovo has finally launched the Motorola Edge 30 Pro in Indian markets. The smartphone comes with a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and features a triple-rear camera setup and a 144Hz refresh rate display. Interestingly, the smartphone is priced very aggressively in India. Now, some readers might be planning to invest in an Android flagship but might be confused between the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. Keep reading to find a detailed comparison

It is pertinent to note here that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been launched recently. The series comprises three smartphones - Vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Although the size of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is closer to the Galaxy S22 Plus, it is more comparable to the Galaxy S22 when it comes to price. All the aspects of the smartphone are mentioned below, in comparison with the recent flagship.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22

Display

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display built on a 20:9 aspect ratio. It offers a pixel density of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which results in a pixel density of 393 pixels per inch. It supports 10-bit colour technology and HDR10+ content as well. In comparison, the Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch display with a higher pixel density of 425 pixels per inch and supports a 120Hz of refresh rate. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Plus features a 6.7-inch display with a similar pixel density of 393 pixels per inch. When it comes to peak brightness, the Samsung flagships have the upper hand.

Performance

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Motorola Edge 30 Pro come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is an octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 3.0GHz. Additionally, all the smartphones feature the same GPU as well, which is the Adreno 730. On paper, both smartphones should have a similar performance. However, users might like either of the One UI 4.0 or stock Android 12 better than the other and make a choice based on it. Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the base model.

Camera

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes two 50MP lenses as the primary and the ultrawide lens and a third 2MP depth-sensing lens. The smartphone can record videos in up to 8K resolution, although the frame rate is limited to 24fps. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus feature a 50MP primary lens, along with a 10MP telephoto lens (3x optical zoom) and a 12Mp ultrawide lens. Samsung's smartphones can also record up to 8K at a similar framer rate. However, when it comes to the front camera, Motorola Edge 30 Pro features a 60MP sensor, as opposed to the 10MP sensor on Samsung devices.

Battery and connectivity

When it comes to battery, Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes out as the winner with a 4800 mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S22 features a 3700 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and the Galaxy S22 Plus features a 4500 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. For connectivity, all the devices feature 5G support, along with Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6e, and a Type-C port. Then there are additional features like stereo speakers on both devices. However, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro has a side-mounted display, whereas the Samsung device has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Price