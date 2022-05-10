Motorola Edge 30 to launch in India on May 12: Check leaked price and specifications here

Motorola Edge 30 will be launched in India on May 12, 2022. Ahead of its launch, an Indian tipster has leaked the price of the smartphone. As the smartphone is already launched in Europe, its specifications are already out. It will be the first smartphone to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset in India. Keep reading to know more about the price and specifications of the Motorola Edge 30.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Motorola Edge 30 will be priced at Rs. 27,999 in India. Additionally, early customers will get an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 by using a particular bank's card. Hence, the effective price of the smartphone could be Rs. 25,999. At this price, the smartphone will compete with popular models including Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and OnePlus Nord 2.

Motorola Edge 30 specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display that supports up to 144Hz refresh rate. Users will also be able to view HDR10+ content on the screen of this smartphone. Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 30 is powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC coupled with Adreno 642L GPU. It is important to mention that Motorola Edge 30 is the first smartphone in the world to come with the Snapdragon 778G+ processor, which is the successor of Snapdragon 778G.

The rear panel of the smartphone has a triple camera setup, which consists of a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth camera. On the front panel, the device also has a 32MP selfie shooter. With up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the smartphone supports 5G connectivity, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC and GPS. The global variant of the smartphone also features a 4,020 mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging support.

In April last week, the device was launched in the global market for EUR 449.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 36,000. It is expected that the smartphone will be launched in India for the same price as the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. More details about the smartphone should surface along with the launch day after tomorrow.