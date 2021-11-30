Motorola Edge X30 might be the first smartphone to come with Snapdragon's latest chipset

Motorola has got a lot going on in their smartphones division. Earlier this month, the company launched five new smartphones in the international market. On November 29, 2021, Motorola announced one of the five smartphones in the Indian market, called the Moto G31. In addition, the company is also expected to launch two flagship smartphones with new features. The model numbers of these smartphones have already leaked online.

The model numbers of the upcoming Motorola flagship devices are said to be XT2175-2 and XT2201-2. Both the smartphones have been spotted on several certifications sites, including TENAA, and 3C. A few days ago, Motorola was also reported to launch the first smartphone with Snapdragon's upcoming flagship mobile processor, called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Most recently, the General Manager of the Lenovo-owned company has revealed the name of one flagship smartphone to be Moto Edge X30.

Motorola Edge X30 specifications

Moto Edge X30 is believed to be the company's first smartphone that will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Chen Jin says teasing the new smartphone in a public post that the phone has double-sided gorilla glass and a new processor. About the specifications of the upcoming Moto Edge X30 smartphone, it is supposed to come with a 6.67" OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Motorola Edge X30 specs appear to be well balanced between performance and features. The smartphone is said to have a dual 50MP camera along with a 2MP shooter. On the front panel, it is believed to have a 60MP shooter, which might be the first front-facing camera in the industry to come with such a size. It is this smartphone that is rumoured to come with the latest Snapdragon processor combined with 16GB of RAM and up to 512Gb of storage. Leaked Motorola Edge X30 specs also suggest that the smartphone will feature a 5,000 mAh battery which will support 68W fast charging.

Besides the Moto Edge X30, Motorola might become the first company to launch a 200MP smartphone in 2022. Multiple tipsters and reports indicate that Motorola is working on its next flagship smartphone that will be launched early next year. It is this smartphone that is said to feature a 200MP rear camera. Additionally, the upcoming Motorola smartphone might be named Moto Edge X and is also rumoured to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.