Motorola Frontier renders surface online: Here is how the massive 194MP camera looks

Motorola Frontier is an upcoming smartphone that is rumoured to feature the world's first 194MP primary camera. Most recently, the smartphone's renders have leaked online, providing a clear look at the upcoming device, how it looks and how its large camera sensor fits on the back panel. In the render, the smartphone is seen in a dark grey colour. Keep reading to know more about Motorola Frontier.

As mentioned earlier, high-quality renders of the smartphone have surfaced on the internet recently. These renders have been shared by known tipster Evan Blass via GSMArena. While the renders show the device from all sides, the most interesting aspect of it is the 194MP camera on its rare panel. With such a large megapixel count, readers may think that the camera island on the smartphone will be huge. However, that is not the case.

Motorola Frontier appears online in a grey colour

As seen in the image attached below, Motorola Frontier has three cameras on its rare panel, situated at the top left corner. While the primary camera is believed to be the world's first 194MP sensor, it occupies more than half of the camera island. Previously, the primary lens of Motorola Frontier was leaked to be Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL HP1, which does seem to be true anymore. Then there are two secondary lenses that are understood to be 50MP ultrawide and 12MP telephoto lenses.

The size of Motorola Frontier's primary rear-facing camera is leaked to be 1/1.5-inch. It is also said to come with optical image stabilization. Other specifications of the smartphone include a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is supposed to be powered with an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to feature a 4,500 mAh battery that will support 125W wired fast charging.

It is worth noting that the smartphone is expected to launch in July 2022, which means that Lenovo and Motorola have a lot of time to tweak the leaked specifications and design of the smartphone. Nevertheless, the Motorola Frontier's leaked specifications suggest that it will be a flagship-grade smartphone. It will be interesting to see how the company markets the high-resolution rear camera and the price at which the smartphone comes out. Stay tuned for more tech news.

Image: Evan Blass/GSMArena