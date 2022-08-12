Motorola G62 5G launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC: Check price here

The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has launched yet another mid-range smartphone in the country. The smartphone is called Motorola G62 5G and it comes with a Snapdragon SoC. Further, the device features a large LCD, dual speakers and a triple camera setup. Keep reading to know more about the Motorola G62 5G, its specifications and its price in India.

Motorola G62 5G specifications

The Moto G62 5G comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ LCD that supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, an octa-core processor with Adreno 619 GPU. The chipset is combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Out of the box, the smartphone runs on Android 12.

On the back panel, the smartphone has a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone has a 16MP selfie shooter. With the rear camera, users can record videos in up to 1080p videos at 60 frames per second and with the front camera, users can record videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Moto G62 supports 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS and Type-C. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W wired charging. Further, the smartphone has dual speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IP52 rating for limited dust and water resistance and ThinkShiled mobile security.

Motorola G62 5G price

The Moto G62 5G comes in two storage variants. The one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available for Rs. 17,999. Another model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available for Rs. 19,999. The smartphone comes in two colours, including Midnight Grey and Frosted Blue. While the smartphone is listed on Flipkart, it will be available to purchase from August 19, 2022.

Using an HDFC bank credit card, users can also get an additional discount of Rs. 1,750, which brings the effective price of the models to Rs. 16,750 and Rs. 18,249.