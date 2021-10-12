Motorola Launches Its Budget Smnartphone, Moto E40 In India; Check Price And Specs

Motorola has already been open about making a comeback into the Indian smartphone industry using new flagships as well as budget smartphones. The American smartphone manufacturer recently confirmed the launch of a new Moto E40 for the Indian market and the users are curious to learn more about its pricing and specifications.

The phone has been launched under the Rs 10,000 mark and it is loaded with some exciting features for its price range. Here is all the information released by Motorola about their upcoming Moto E40 smartphone.

Forget your surroundings with the immersive features packed in the #PerfectEntertainer. Make the #motoe40 yours at just ₹9,499 and revolutionize content consumption. Sale starts 17th October on Flipkart. https://t.co/bCn61DhzPS — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 12, 2021

Moto E40 specifications and features

Motorola‘s new Moto E40 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone’s processing power is covered using a Unisoc T700 octa-core 1.8GHz chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The developers have also added an option to expand the memory of the phone up to 1TB. It runs on Google’s Android 11 and has a 5,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for 10W charging. The phone has a triple camera setup including a 48MP main camera, a depth sensor, and a macro sensor. The phone’s additional features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and FM radio. Motorola claims that the phone has an IP52 dust and water resistance rating.

Price of Moto E40 in India and release date

Moto E40's price in India has also been set as Rs 9,499. Users can purchase the Moto E40 using Flipkart and can avail special discounts. HP is offering a total of 2 colour options for the laptop, including Carbon Gray and Pink Clay. The phones have just been launched and will be available to buy on the website from 12 am on October 17. Several industry experts have suggested that Motorola is not stopping at the release of this new budget phone and is supposed to bring in a wider range of phones for Indian users. More details about the upcoming Motorola phone is supposed to release soon. Till then, keep an eye out for any updates on Motorola’s official social media handles.