Motorola Likely To Launch 200MP Camera Phone In First Quarter Of 2022; Read Details

Motorola might become the first company to launch a 200MP smartphone in 2022. Multiple tipsters and reports indicate that Motorola is working on its next flagship smartphone that will be launched early next year. It is this smartphone that is said to feature a 200MP rear camera. Additionally, the upcoming Motorola smartphone might be named Moto Edge X and is also rumoured to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Other companies such as Xiaomi and Samsung are also tipped to launch a 200MP camera phone but according to the tipped timeline, Xioami and Samsung will follow Motorola in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Xiaomi may launch its 200MP in the second half of 2022. The information comes from known tipsters such as Ice Universe and Digital Chat Station. Keep reading to know more. The Motorola’s 200MP camera phone would be the first in the industry and is expected to capture immense details.

Motorola is also said to be working on a smartphone called the Moto Edge X

While Moto Edge X is another rumoured smartphone from Motorola, it is not clear whether this smartphone will have a 200MP sensor or not. Nevertheless, the Moto Edge X is said to come with the world's first 60 MP front-facing camera for clicking detailed selfies. The 60 MP sensor might be an OmniVision OV60A 0.61μm sensor. Additionally, it is also said to have a 50MP OmniVision OV50A 1/1.55" sensor which would be located on the rear panel.

Earlier, the smartphone was spotted in a TENAA listing, revealing some other details. The Moto Gen X might come with a dual 50MP camera on the rear panel accompanied by a 2MP unit. It also has a 6.67" OLED FHD+ 144hz display. On the inside, the smartphone is said to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset which would be coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device is also expected to come with a 4,700mAh battery and 68W fast wired charging.

According to a known tipster Debayan Roy, Motorola will launch a new smartphone in India on November 30, 2021. Even more interesting is the speculation that the smartphone will come with Snapdragon 888+. Other details about the smartphone are not known at the moment. However, since Motorola has already launched a couple of smartphones in the international market, there is a high chance that the Indian device might be one of them. Matching the leaked specifications with the list of smartphones already launched, Moto G200 is the name that comes up. Stay tuned for other technology news.

Image: TENAA